Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 1,033 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $295.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.20 and a 200 day moving average of $273.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

