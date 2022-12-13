Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 30,651 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,802,000 after buying an additional 1,530,951 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,487,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after buying an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $33.32.

