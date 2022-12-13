Fragasso Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 117,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JPM opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $393.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

