Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05.

