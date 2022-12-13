Fragasso Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $4,868,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,115,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 106.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 147,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 76,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,993 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

