Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $270.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.04. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

