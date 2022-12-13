Fragasso Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE LH opened at $227.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.09 and a 200-day moving average of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

