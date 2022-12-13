Fragasso Group Inc. Has $5.74 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,370,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 94,520 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 55,810 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,880,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

