Francis Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 132,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 12.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VYM stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

