Francis Financial Inc. Takes $391,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09.

