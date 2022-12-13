Francis Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

