Frax Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005619 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $13.18 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

