Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,631 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.71% of Freshpet worth $42,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

