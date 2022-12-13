FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Plans GBX 0.85 Dividend

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRP Advisory Group stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 159 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 206,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,643. FRP Advisory Group has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 173 ($2.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of £395.82 million and a PE ratio of 3,320.00.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.