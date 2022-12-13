Fundamental Research Reiterates C$164.34 Price Target for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) received a C$164.34 price target from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.96.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE:BMO traded down C$2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$122.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,789. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$113.73 and a one year high of C$154.47. The company has a market cap of C$82.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$126.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$127.11.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

