Fundamentun LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $47,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.