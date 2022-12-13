Fundamentun LLC Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.



