Fundamentun LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

USB stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

