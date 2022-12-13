Fundamentun LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $249.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

