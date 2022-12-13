Fundamentun LLC Purchases 25,934 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

