G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0020

G999 (G999) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,654.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00077708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00054439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00023668 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004721 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.