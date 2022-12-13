Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in November

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the November 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Galenica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALNF remained flat at 75.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 77.09. Galenica has a 12-month low of 75.25 and a 12-month high of 75.25.

Get Galenica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galenica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates 520 pharmacies, including 368 owned pharmacies and 152 partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galenica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.