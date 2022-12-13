Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Update

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHAC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the third quarter worth $152,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $186,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1,245.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 216,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.08.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
