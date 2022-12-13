General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.56. 6,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,528. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.03 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

