General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $100.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $197,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.