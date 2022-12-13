GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $539,163.23

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $369.71 million and $539,163.23 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00512262 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.13 or 0.05092333 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.88 or 0.30351799 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

