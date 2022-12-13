Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average is $156.16. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

