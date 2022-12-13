George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.84

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$179.84 and last traded at C$179.84, with a volume of 11252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$178.05.

WN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$189.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$25.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$155.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,180. In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,180. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $49,460 and sold 35,732 shares worth $5,893,821.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

