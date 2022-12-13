Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Update

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Gestamp Automoción from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €5.50 ($5.79) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Gestamp Automoción stock remained flat at $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. Gestamp Automoción has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

