Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 99,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,184,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEU opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

