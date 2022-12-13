Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $212.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

