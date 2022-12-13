Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $179,499.36 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 97,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $179,499.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,513,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,905,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,499,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,302,234. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
