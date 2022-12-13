Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Miles Staude Purchases 10,000 Shares

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Miles Staude bought 10,000 shares of Global Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,750.00 ($7,263.51).
Global Value Fund Stock Performance
Global Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Global Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.
Global Value Fund Company Profile
