Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Miles Staude Purchases 10,000 Shares

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Miles Staude bought 10,000 shares of Global Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,750.00 ($7,263.51).

Global Value Fund Stock Performance

Global Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. Global Value Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Global Value Fund Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

