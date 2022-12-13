Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Short Interest Down 75.8% in November

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global WholeHealth Partners Trading Down 11.1 %

OTCMKTS:GWHP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 134,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,780. Global WholeHealth Partners has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17.

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.