Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X E-commerce ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period.

Global X E-commerce ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

EBIZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

