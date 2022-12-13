Gode Chain (GODE) Price Reaches $0.0164 on Top Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. In the last week, Gode Chain has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $484,521.65 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gode Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00514487 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $905.59 or 0.05091654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.75 or 0.30483631 BTC.

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gode Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gode Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.