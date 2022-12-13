goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Shares Down 5.1%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.10 and last traded at $84.10. Approximately 906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on goeasy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

goeasy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.49.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

