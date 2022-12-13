Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.42. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gold Resource by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

See Also

