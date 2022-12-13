Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00003350 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $19.56 million and $191,438.90 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,875,411 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

