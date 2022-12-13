Gordon G. Lawlor Buys 3,000 Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,920.

Gordon G. Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Gordon G. Lawlor acquired 1,300 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$8,177.00.

Shares of PRV.UN stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

