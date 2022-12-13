Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Price Target Lowered to €13.00 at Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €19.00 ($20.00) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRNNF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($11.79) to €9.10 ($9.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.75 ($12.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Price Performance

GRNNF opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.