Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) PT Lowered to €11.75 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.75 ($12.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($11.79) to €9.10 ($9.58) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grand City Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.43.

Grand City Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

