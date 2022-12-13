Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,697,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,698,000 after buying an additional 2,498,874 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after buying an additional 2,484,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after buying an additional 2,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

