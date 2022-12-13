Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Short Interest Update

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $1,327,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth $898,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 27.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 7.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 684,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 26,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

