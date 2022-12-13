Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Greggs Stock Performance
Greggs stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Greggs has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63.
About Greggs
