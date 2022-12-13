Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the November 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Greggs has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

