Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,359 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $50,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $21,818,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 60,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

