Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $760,884.06 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $760,884.06 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,766.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00439620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00851731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00619169 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00258614 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

