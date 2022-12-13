Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,381,600 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the November 15th total of 1,161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,977.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GRBMF remained flat at $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.