Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,381,600 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the November 15th total of 1,161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,977.0 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GRBMF remained flat at $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Grupo Bimbo has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.71.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Bimbo (GRBMF)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.