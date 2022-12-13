Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in November

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 508,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

GCHEF remained flat at $1.92 during trading on Tuesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a 84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Featured Stories

