Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in November

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 508,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a 84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $1.92 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $1.93.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

